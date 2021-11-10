Vikings can’t overcome big plays by Badgers

BENNINGTON – After a huge win the prior week, the Class B No. 4 Waverly football team couldn’t follow it up with another victory as they faced Class B No. 1 Bennington, which ended in a 41-0 loss on the road on Nov. 5.
The Badgers got rolling early and scored two touchdowns in each of the first three-quarters of action.
“Bennington has as good a football as I have coached against,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “Offensively, they have the ability to take the top off you on the edge with their wide receivers as we saw on Friday night, but also have one of the best running backs in the state in their backfield that they can pound the ball with. Defensively, they play extremely sound football and were able to really put us in third and longs, which is not what we want to be in as an offense.”
In the first quarter, the Badgers scored their first touchdown on a seven-yard run. After the made extra point, it was 7-0 in favor of Bennington.
The Badgers were able to able to deliver a debilitating punch early to the Vikings when they scored on a 99-yard pass from Trey Bird to Mitchel Andersen.
Leading 21-0 in the second quarter, Bennington was able to pad their lead heading into halftime with one more touchdown. A majority of the damage on the drive was done by All-State running back Dylan Mostek, who ripped off a 17-yard run and then later scored on a run from four yards out.
To start the second half, the Badgers broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown thanks to the legs of Mostek. That was followed up with the final touchdown of the game, which was a 64-yard pass from Bird to Cayden Bluhm.
Through the air, Waverly’s Cole Murray did not have one of his best nights against a tough Bennington defense, completing four of 15 passes for 49 yards. Cooper Skrobecki led the Vikings with 27 receiving yards and Riley Marsh had 12.
Earning the most yards on the ground was Murray with 61 on 12 carries, while Garrett Jenkins had 24 rushing yards.
Finishing with six tackles apiece on the defensive side of the ball were Skrobecki and Wyatt Fanning. Not far off their pace was Trevor Brown with five tackles and Kaden Wolfe had four.
Waverly finishes the year with a record of 7-4 overall. All the losses the Vikings had this year were to teams who made the playoffs and three out of the four teams they lost to are playing in the semifinals this Friday.
“I know the overall outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I am still extremely proud of this team,” Manstedt said. “This team overcame a lot of adversity throughout the year against a very difficult schedule. I love the way these guys competed all season long and how they really got better each week as a football team. Our senior class of boys is a special one. They really left a big mark on our program and set the bar high for how we do things around here, we are going to miss them!”