Vikings can’t overcome big plays by Badgers

BENNINGTON – After a huge win the prior week, the Class B No. 4 Waverly football team couldn’t follow it up with another victory as they faced Class B No. 1 Bennington, which ended in a 41-0 loss on the road on Nov. 5.

The Badgers got rolling early and scored two touchdowns in each of the first three-quarters of action.

“Bennington has as good a football as I have coached against,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “Offensively, they have the ability to take the top off you on the edge with their wide receivers as we saw on Friday night, but also have one of the best running backs in the state in their backfield that they can pound the ball with. Defensively, they play extremely sound football and were able to really put us in third and longs, which is not what we want to be in as an offense.”

In the first quarter, the Badgers scored their first touchdown on a seven-yard run. After the made extra point, it was 7-0 in favor of Bennington.

The Badgers were able to able to deliver a debilitating punch early to the Vikings when they scored on a 99-yard pass from Trey Bird to Mitchel Andersen.