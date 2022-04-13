Vikings boys take team title at home invite

WAVERLY – Against some of the top teams in Class B, the Waverly boys track team was able to earn another team title at the Waverly Invite held on April 11. Coming sixth place on the girls side were the Vikings.

Powering the Waverly boys was a solid finish in the relay events where they took first place in the 4x100, 4x400 and the 4x800.

The team of Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and AJ Heffelfinger blazed the track with a time of 3:25.72 in the 4x400. Coming through in a time of 43.95 in the 4x100 were Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson and Grant Schere, while Cole Murray, Billy Connot, Keaton Bowker and Landon Patel clocked an 8:30.64 in the 4x800.

In the field events, the Vikings’ only win came in the high jump where they finished first and second with Chen Burhoop and Landon Scott. Burhoop ended up clearing 6-01 and Scott jumped 6-00.

Murray continues to be a great middle distance runner for Waverly as he dominated the 800 meter run in a time of 1:56.77 for first place. Taking third place in the event was Bowker who ran a 2:06.51.

It was a clean sweep of the top three positions for the Vikings in the 400 meter dash. Getting first place was Leuenberger in a time of 50.16, Heffelfinger got second by clocking a 50.46 and Smith took home third place by running a 52.15.

In both the 100 and 200 meter dashes Schere was able to capture gold for Waverly. He ran 10.90 in the prelims of the 100 and then an 11.04 in the finals and broke the tape in 22.58 in the 200 meter dash.

The top individual finishes for the Vikings girls WERE a pair of third place finishers in Anna Clarke and Alonna Depalma. Clarke ran a 50.04 in the 300 meter hurdles and Depalma clocked a 59.51 in the 400 meter dash.

Waverly was able to put together some good relays on the girls side as well with third place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays. Millie Waldo, Lille Benes, Marisa Gross and Tia Phaisan ran a 10:15.67 in the 4x800, and Gross, Millie Waldo, Anna Clarke and Alonna Depalma came through in 4:16.46 in 4x400.

Getting fourth place in the shot put and triple jump were Jaelyn Dicke and Mya Dubas, respectively. Dicke had a toss of 35-10.75 in the shot and Dubas jumped 32-09.50 in the triple jump.

Keeping the medals coming for the girls team in throws was Katyn Kappler who took fifth with a throw of 106-03 in the discus. In the high jump, Anna Clarke cleared 4-08 to get fifth as well.

Teaming up to get fourth place finishes in the 3,200 meter run and the 800 meter run for the Vikings were Shianne Benker and Millie Waldo. Benker ran a 12:51.37 in the two mile and Waldo went under 2:30 in 2:29.75 in the 800 meter run.

This week Waverly will be competing at the Central City Invite on April 14. The time for that meet is set for 1:00 p.m.