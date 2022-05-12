Vikings boys take home conference Runner-Up honors

WAVERLY- The Waverly boys track team took home second place at the Eastern Midlands Conference Invite held at Bennington High School with 144 points on May 3. Taking fourth place was the Viking girls with 74 points, and in the combined team score Waverly got second as well with 218 points.

“I was pleased with the way our kids competed at the EMC meet,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Benson said. “We had some really great performances and season bests. The highlight of the day was without a doubt the 800s. Millie Waldo ran a big PR which she needed because many of the state’s best are in this conference. It should give her confidence for the next two weeks. Of course, the big performance of the day was from Cole Murray who broke our school record in the 800. The battle between him and Cooper from Norris was a race for the ages. He is a tough young man! We are working now to stay healthy for the next two weeks as we make a run at state.”

Winning the 800 meter run for the Vikings at the conference was Murray. He and Tanner Cooper of Norris battled to the finish line and he was able to beat him by 16 tenths of a second by clocking a 1:54.36.

Daniel Kasparek also medaled in the event getting sixth and running a personal best time of 2:07.73.

Another epic battle went down between Grant Schere and Dylan Mostek of Bennington in the 100 meter dash. The Waverly junior was able to out lean the defending state champ in the event at the line and clocked an 11.02.

Coming in sixth place and running an 11.42 was Eddie Johnson.

On top of winning the 100 meter dash, Schere took first in the 200 meter dash. He ran a 22.87, while Garrett Jenkins came through in a 23.27 to get fifth.

Alex Leuenberger was the 400 meter dash champ by breaking the tape in a time of 50.60 and AJ Heffelfinger came in second place posting a 51.05. Getting fourth in the event was Braxton Smith running 51.23.

Continuing to improve in the 1,600 meter run for the Vikings is Keaton Bowker. The freshman came in sixth place and clocked a PR time of 4:49.00.

Both Preston Harms and Zach Hartman were able to reach the medal stand in the 300 meter hurdles. Preston Harms came in third place running a 43.01 and Hartman took fifth with a PR of 43.61.

The 4x100 and the 4x400 teams for Waverly came in the first place. Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Johnson, and Schere clocked a 43.55 in the 4x100, and Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Murray, and Heffelfinger came through in a time of 3:24.05 which is a new school record.

The Vikings ended up getting second place in the 4x800 meter relay and Billy Connot, Kasparek, Keaton Bowker, and Murray ran an 8:21.23.

All three of the pole vaulters for Waverly ended up polling out a medal at the conference. Sam Schernikau was the champion of the event by clearing a PR of 12-08, Landon Scott got second getting over 12-02, and Jaidon Bell earned sixth with a mark of 10-08.

Medal in the long jump and triple jump was Garrett Jenkins and Zach Hartman. Hartman got second in the triple jump by jumping 40-06.50 and Jenkins took fifth by going 19-10.

Getting second, third, fourth and fifth in the high jump was Scott, Cohen Burhoop, and Dallas Benson. Scott cleared 5-11, Burhoop got over 5-09, and Benson went 5-07.

Sliding in with a fifth place finish in the shot put was Trevor Brown with a throw of 46-01.50.

On the girl’s side, the Vikings had one first place finish from the 4x800 meter relay team of Marissa Gross, Lillie Benes, Alonna Depalma, and Millie Waldo. They broke 10 minutes and clocked a 9:56.32.

In the 100 meter hurdles, both Mary Shulyak and Anna Clarke took home medals. Shulyak got second place in a PR time of 16.56 and Clarke got sixth running a 17.31.

Clarke was also able to medal in the 300 meter hurdles by getting second overall in a PR time of 47.66.

Placing in the sprint events for Waverly were Shulyak and Joslyn Rice. Shulyak came in fourth in the 100 meter dash posting a 13.25 and Rice got third in the 200 meter dash by running 27.11.

Both Depalma and Millie Waldo battled in a tough field in the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run. Getting third and posting a 59.49 in the 400 was Depalma and Waldo got fifth and ran a PR of 2:22.89 in the 800.

Coming in sixth place in the 1,600 meter run was Benes. The freshman ran a PR in the event as she came through the finish line in a time of 5:46.71.

On top of winning the 4x800, the Vikings got third in the 4x400 and sixth in the 4x100 meter relays. Rice, Clarke, Millie Waldo, and Depalma ran a 4:13.65 in the 4x400, and Kassie Newell, Alyssa Folds, Rice, and Shulyak posted a 52.82 in the 4x100.

In the triple jump event, Waverly finished with three medalists. They were Mya Dubas who got second with a PR jump of 34-00.25, Annie Harms claimed fourth with a PR mark of 32-07.75, and Chloe Waldo earned fifth by jumping 32-03.25.

Claiming second in the high jump with a mark of 4-11 was Clarke.

The Vikings competed at the B-3 District Invite at Waverly High School on May 10. Results and state qualifiers can be found in the May 19 edition of the Waverly News.