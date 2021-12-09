Vikings are off and running to begin the season

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 10 Waverly girls basketball team finds themselves at 2-0 to start the season after two hard-fought wins. They knocked off Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest 46-34 on the road in their season opener Dec. 3 and then won 45-24 over Elkhorn at home on Dec. 4
In the game against GI Northwest, the Vikings struggled to score in the first quarter. As a result, they found themselves in an 11-5 hole after one.
To begin the second, Waverly went on a 6-2 run. An Emelia Rourke corner three on one of the Viking’s first possessions gave them a 14-13 lead.
Annie Harms added some padding to that lead with another three. This one was from up top and put Waverly in front 17-13.
Altogether the Vikings outscored Northwest 17-4 in the second quarter and took a 22-15 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break, Rourke added another three that put Waverly up by eight. A few plays later, Maci Steckelberg hit a three that extended the lead to 33-22.
The Vikings would score two more points in the quarter and led 35-23 after three.
In the fourth, Steckelberg connected on a three up top that put Waverly ahead 41-32. The Vikings outscored GI Northwest 5-2 the rest of the way to secure the win.
Abbie Carter and Steckelberg led Waverly with nine points apiece in the game. Finishing with eight points was Paige Radenslaben, while Rourke had six, Harms scored five, Parker Christiansen had four, Anna Clarke scored three and Sydney Hanke had two.
In the Vikings’ first home game of the season against Elkhorn, they were able to get off to a much better start in the first quarter. They outscored the Antlers 11-6.
That lead was extended to eight at 14-6 with the first bucket of the second on a three-pointer from Radenslaben.
Waverly continued to crank up the intensity on the defensive side of the ball, which only allowed Elkhorn to score five points. After the Radenslaben three, the Vikings scored seven more points of their own and had a 21-11 lead at halftime.
In the third, Rourke hit two threes that were nearly back to back for the Vikings. This extended the lead to 31-11 for Waverly, and by the end of the third, they were up 31-13.
The fourth quarter was much more evenly matched after the Antlers were dominated on the scoreboard for two quarters. It was the Vikings who still came out on top 14-11 and in the final scoresheet by 21.
Pacing Waverly’s offense with 15 points was Clarke. Rourke finished second on the team with eight points, Radenslaben had seven, Carter tallied six, Harms had five, and Jaelyn Dicke and Christiansen had two each.