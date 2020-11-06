Vikings advance to state for third straight year

Junior setter Hannah Allick got the Vikings of to a good start in the first set with a strong serving run. Waverly sprinted to a 14-2 lead and never looked back while rolling to a set one victory.

“It really set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Allick, who had two aces and a kill during a run of 10 straight points. “We carried the momentum, and it’s our job to keep pushing even if we’re up by a lot. Having that big run really just boosted us into the mentality that we’re really in charge of this match, and if we stay in charge, it’s going to be a nice win for us.”

On Saturday, the Vikings were able to outlast a pesky Elkhorn North squad, winning in four sets at home 25-22, 25-13, 20-25 and 25-19 at home.

Lauenstein willed her team to the victory while pounding out 24 more kills, giving her 460 on the season.

Jeffers added 12 kills and hit .267 against North.

The team hit .339 against the Wolves. Scurto and Taylor Kudym combined for nine more kills against the Wolves.

“Bailey on our outside and our middles and right sides, they do a great job. We had to change some roles after Bekka got hurt, and we showed today that Whitney’s not the only thing we have,” said Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr.