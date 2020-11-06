Vikings advance to state for third straight year

WAVERLY – The third-ranked Waverly Viking volleyball team will return to Lincoln for the third straight year after the team was able to record a victory over Elkhorn North in the Class B-3 district final played at Waverly High School on Halloween afternoon.
The Vikings needed to defeat Platteview and Ashland-Greenwood in sub-district play to advance to the district final.
The Vikings opened sub-district play with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-12 win over Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Oct. 27.
The Vikings finished with 42 kills compared to just 13 for the Trojans.
Senior Whitney Lauenstein led all players with 18 kills and hit .433 against the Trojans.
Senior Bailey Jeffers and senior McKenzie Scurto added seven apiece.
Junior Karsen Vanscoy played well for the Vikings while leading the team with four ace serves and 19 digs.
Lauenstein and senior Kila Jordon added nine digs apiece defensively.
Lauenstein and Vanscoy led the Vikings in serve receive.
The win over the Trojans put the Vikings into the sub-district championship match against the fifth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Oct. 28.
The Vikings downed the Bluejays in three sets 25-15, 25-23 and 25-18.
Junior setter Hannah Allick got the Vikings of to a good start in the first set with a strong serving run. Waverly sprinted to a 14-2 lead and never looked back while rolling to a set one victory.
“It really set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Allick, who had two aces and a kill during a run of 10 straight points. “We carried the momentum, and it’s our job to keep pushing even if we’re up by a lot. Having that big run really just boosted us into the mentality that we’re really in charge of this match, and if we stay in charge, it’s going to be a nice win for us.”
On Saturday, the Vikings were able to outlast a pesky Elkhorn North squad, winning in four sets at home 25-22, 25-13, 20-25 and 25-19 at home.
Lauenstein willed her team to the victory while pounding out 24 more kills, giving her 460 on the season.
Jeffers added 12 kills and hit .267 against North.
The team hit .339 against the Wolves. Scurto and Taylor Kudym combined for nine more kills against the Wolves.
“Bailey on our outside and our middles and right sides, they do a great job. We had to change some roles after Bekka got hurt, and we showed today that Whitney’s not the only thing we have,” said Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr.
Vanscoy and Jordon led the team from behind the service line. Waverly served at 89 percent.
Vanscoy covered a lot of ground along the back row while picking up 28 digs. Lauenstein and Jordon combined for 25 more.
Allick dished out 26 assists and Wells handed out 21 more.
Vanscoy and Lauenstein paced the team in serve receive.
“It’s nerve-racking playing a team for the third time because you never know what’s going to happen and what kind of energy they’re going to come out with,” said Lauenstein.
The Vikings are seeking their first state championship since 1974 when the capped the three-peat, winning titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!