Viking defense sets tone in win over Norris

WAVERLY – Nearly from the beginning, Waverly’s defense set the tone.
On the third play of Friday night’s game between the No. 5 Vikings and No. 3 Norris, Waverly defensive lineman Cy Alexander chased down Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann for a 10-yard loss.
The Titans were behind the 8-ball early. And Waverly never let up.
Shutting out their opponent for the third time in the last five games, Waverly rolled over Norris 24-0 to win the B-3 district title and set the stage for what could be a wild Class B championship chase.
“We came in expecting to get the job done,” Waverly quarterback Cole Murray said.
Since losing 21-20 at Northwest, Waverly has allowed just 13 points in its last five games with three shutouts. The Vikings finished the regular season allowing only seven points on their home field.
And for the fourth year in a row, Waverly handed Norris a loss.
Two Norris quarterbacks combined to go 17-for-39 through the air, while getting constant pressure from Waverly’s defensive front. Nebraska commit James Carnie was held to three catches for 5 yards.
The Titans (7-2) crossed the 50-yard line only four times. Their only real scoring threat came at the end of the first half, when Waverly held strong on five plays from inside its own 5-yard line, including three from the 1-yard line.
Norris came in having scored at least 20 points in every game and averaging nearly 33 a contest.
“It shows that our defense is no doubt the best in Class B,” Murray said.
Murray took care of the offense for Waverly, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyztin Hoos on a fourth-and-4 on the Vikings’ first drive; scoring on a 2-yard run to cap a 56-yard drive after a Norris fumble; and hitting Riley Marsh for a 69-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter to all but extinguish any Norris comeback hopes.
The Titans threw for 205 yards but were held to minus-2 yards rushing.
“That’s as good an offense as you’ll see all year. For our boys to shut them out like that says a lot about how they came out,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We always talk about wanting to get shutouts. So for the guys to have that mindset and get that; just so much heart, so much character, just such an impressive win. So proud of these guys.”
Next come the Class B playoffs, which figure to be as wide open as any class in the state. And the Vikings (7-2) head to the postseason as hot as any team they could face.
“It’s time to turn the page and focus on the next team,” Murray said.
