Variety of headlines fill the first half of 2021

On Feb. 24, a recall petition was filed against Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees Member Mike Blazek in the Saunders County Clerk’s office. County Clerk and Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren said that Blazek was served on March 9. During a board meeting on March 9, Blazek addressed the recall in process. He said it was in regards to a recent drainage project done on his property.

After being on the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees for over 20 years, former chairperson Jim Rezac submitted his resignation. Village Clerk Cheryl Rieck informed the village board of Rezac’s resignation on March 16 and it was discussed during the special meeting that night. Rezac was chairperson for a number of years after being elected to the village board during the 2000 General Election. The resignation comes after Rezac was almost removed from his appointed position as chairperson of the village board during a meeting on March 9. Blazek made a motion to remove Rezac in light of recent actions he had taken, including walking out of the village board special meeting on Jan. 27 where the village board decided to close the library for the state audit and asking for legal advice from an outside source. The motion to dismiss Rezac did not pass.