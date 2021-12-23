 Skip to main content
UNL student wins ‘Forged in Fire’ for second time
CHAMPION AGAIN: Colton Arias competes, and wins, for a second time on the competition show “Forged in Fire” on the History Channel. The episode aired Dec. 8.

LINCOLN – At just 20 years old, Colton Arias has plenty to back up his budding career as a bladesmith.

His latest success: Arias repeated his 2019 victory on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” by topping three other past champions and winning a second grand prize of $10,000.

The episode aired Dec. 8.

“Forged in Fire” involves four competitors going head to head in three rounds to create the strongest blade, craft the best knife and make a specific weapon from history. After each round, one player is sent home.

The shows featuring the four youngest past champions were filmed during the summer, so, for months, only family and close friends have known he won.

“They film the show about five to six months in advance, so I’ve known I won since July,” Arias said. “It’s been a big secret for me, which has sucked.”

Arias, who was born and raised in rural Ceresco, first competed on the bladesmithing competition show in 2019, becoming one of the youngest champions at age 18.

This time around, however, things were different.

He felt more confident, was more used to the cameras, knew what the process was like and had a game plan.

However, the show didn’t play out exactly as he expected.

In the first round, the judges couldn’t make a decision and ended up keeping all four contestants. Two were eliminated in the second round.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Arias said.

Arias crafted a 52-inch German longsword in the final episode, which was his winning ticket.

In the final round, the two contestants were sent home to their own forges, or shops, and had several days to work on their swords before flying back to Stamford, Connecticut, for testing and results.

As he stood waiting to hear who won, Arias was confident but knew that the judges had critiques for each of the two swords.

Immediately after winning, he called his parents to share the news. While they were both excited, Arias said, they had high expectations for him.

Competing on “Forged in Fire” had been a longtime dream for Arias.

Growing up, he had a lot of hobbies and got into blacksmithing at about 10 years old when his grandpa gave him his first coal forge.

“I’ve always been into making stuff. Whether it be woodworking or metal working or small engines, mechanics. Stuff like that. And I always liked old-fashioned, mythological weapons like swords, catapults and longbows. So I’ve just always wanted to make them,” he said.

Most of what Arias knows about bladesmithing, he learned himself.

“I just slowly over the last 11 years got better and better and got more tools until I could make a sustainable business.”

Through Bridger Forge, his bladesmithing shop, Arias creates and sells custom knives and swords on his website, all while attending classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He is working toward a degree in business management and marketing with an eye on making bladesmithing a full-time career.

“As business is going right now, I never would have thought that this would be possible. If it keeps up, this could be sustainable,” Arias said.

From each of his series wins, Arias has saved two-thirds of what’s left after taxes and invested what was left into his business.

While Arias has enjoyed his time in the spotlight, he is excited to refocus on his small business and learning new skills.

“Real success to me would be saving enough money from my business to buy a house or having a long-term career that’s lucrative,” he said. “This type of success is so fun though, and it feels great to have had that opportunity.”

