Universal Insurance Agency reports merger with GTA Insurance Group

WAVERLY – GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency, announced on Nov. 15 that it has merged with Universal Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Broken Bow. Universal will continue to operate the same way and under the same name in conjunction with GTA Insurance Group.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to partner with Universal and their team allowing us to establish another location in central Nebraska. This addition to our growing agency gives us the opportunity to offer more carrier options to Universal’s central Nebraska customer base. We look forward to welcoming Nate Bell and Jack Lindstrom on as shareholders in GTA Insurance Group and are thrilled for the rest of their professional staff to join our team,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit.

“Jack and I couldn’t be more excited for Universal and our customers. Joining GTA will allow us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations. GTA’s Midwest mentality and focus on small town relationships solidified this decision for us since it is parallel to our own principles. The fact that GTA operates in the same fashion as we do makes this a perfect partnership. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients the way Universal always has,” said Nate Bell, a shareholder.