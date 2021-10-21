Turnovers play big factor in Vikings victory over Crete

Turnovers can either cost you a football game or they can be the reason you win a game. Class B No. 4 Waverly were the ones benefiting from turnovers with two fumble recoveries and an interception in a 48-14 victory over Crete on Oct. 15.

The Vikings wasted no time, putting a number up on the Cardinals with four touchdowns in the first quarter. Eddie Johnson scored the first one on a 58-yard run. The extra point by Devin Moore was good making it 7-0.

Garrett Jenkins was the next player to find the endzone for Waverly and scored from 16 yards out. That was followed up by one-yard touchdown runs by Eddie Johnson and Charlie Johnson that increased the Vikings lead up to 28-0 at the end of the first.

Preston Harms got in on the scoring action in the second quarter, with two touchdowns. His first one was on a five-yard run and the second came off a 37-yard run, which gave Waverly a 42-0 halftime lead.

After a strong first half, the Vikings dialed it down on offense in the second half. They only had one touchdown, and it came in the third quarter on a six-yard run by Cody Johnson, making it 48-7 in favor of Waverly.

Through the air, Trey Jackson completed five of five passes for 79 yards. Cole Murray finished two for three on his passing attempts for 19 yards.