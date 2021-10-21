Turnovers play big factor in Vikings victory over Crete

Turnovers can either cost you a football game or they can be the reason you win a game. Class B No. 4 Waverly were the ones benefiting from turnovers with two fumble recoveries and an interception in a 48-14 victory over Crete on Oct. 15.
The Vikings wasted no time, putting a number up on the Cardinals with four touchdowns in the first quarter. Eddie Johnson scored the first one on a 58-yard run. The extra point by Devin Moore was good making it 7-0.
Garrett Jenkins was the next player to find the endzone for Waverly and scored from 16 yards out. That was followed up by one-yard touchdown runs by Eddie Johnson and Charlie Johnson that increased the Vikings lead up to 28-0 at the end of the first.
Preston Harms got in on the scoring action in the second quarter, with two touchdowns. His first one was on a five-yard run and the second came off a 37-yard run, which gave Waverly a 42-0 halftime lead.
After a strong first half, the Vikings dialed it down on offense in the second half. They only had one touchdown, and it came in the third quarter on a six-yard run by Cody Johnson, making it 48-7 in favor of Waverly.
Through the air, Trey Jackson completed five of five passes for 79 yards. Cole Murray finished two for three on his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Hauling in the longest catch of the night was Alex Leuenberger on a 41-yard pitch and catch. Second on the team with 22 receiving yards was Riley Marsh.
Picking up 63 yards rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns was Eddie Johnson, while Harms had 49 yards on the ground and two scores. Jenkins had 30 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Cody Johnson had 19 yards on the ground and one score.
Camden Chaffin led the team with five tackles, while Aden Smith had four, and Trevor Brown, Kaleb Axeman, Cooper Skrobecki, and Tyler Brewer had three tackles.
Levi Powell had an interception in the game and Axeman and Caleb Havlovic both recovered a fumble.
This week Waverly closes out the regular season with an away game at Class B No. 8 Norris on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.