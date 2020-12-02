Trees planted in Waverly to celebrate delayed Arbor Day

WAVERLY – After about six months, the City of Waverly was finally able to celebrate Arbor Day.

During a normal year, the certified Tree City USA celebrates Arbor Day during the first week of May, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it forced the parks committee to postpone the event, said Justin Evertson, Nebraska Forest Service employee and Waverly community member.

On Nov. 19, Evertson and Waverly Parks and Recreation Director Noah Dea planted seven new trees near the south playground at Wayne Park to celebrate the postponed holiday.

Evertson and Dea planted two ironwood trees, a pawpaw tree, a yellow buckeye tree and three types of oak trees, all a part of the effort to provide more shade for the park. Evertson said after damage from storms last summer as well as the emerald ash borer issue, they have had to remove several of their mature ash trees in the park over the last couple years.

“That part of the park really needed something new,” Evertson said. “It went from kind of a forested area to pretty open, so we wanted to plant some new shade trees in there.”