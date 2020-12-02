Trees planted in Waverly to celebrate delayed Arbor Day

WAVERLY – After about six months, the City of Waverly was finally able to celebrate Arbor Day.
During a normal year, the certified Tree City USA celebrates Arbor Day during the first week of May, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it forced the parks committee to postpone the event, said Justin Evertson, Nebraska Forest Service employee and Waverly community member.
On Nov. 19, Evertson and Waverly Parks and Recreation Director Noah Dea planted seven new trees near the south playground at Wayne Park to celebrate the postponed holiday.
Evertson and Dea planted two ironwood trees, a pawpaw tree, a yellow buckeye tree and three types of oak trees, all a part of the effort to provide more shade for the park. Evertson said after damage from storms last summer as well as the emerald ash borer issue, they have had to remove several of their mature ash trees in the park over the last couple years.
“That part of the park really needed something new,” Evertson said. “It went from kind of a forested area to pretty open, so we wanted to plant some new shade trees in there.”
In order to be considered a Tree City USA city, Evertson said Waverly is required to have a public tree planning each year, but it can happen any day, not just on Arbor Day. Since COVID-19 had delayed it so much, the tree planting ceremony Evertson and Dea participated in was small and last minute.
“This year we decided to keep it low key and simple,” Evertson said.
In previous years, a normal Arbor Day celebration would include tree planting at schools and parks throughout Waverly. For the past seven years, Lincoln Electric System donated trees to Waverly’s Arbor Day each year, but with the celebration being cancelled there were no donations made. Next spring, Evertson said they hope to reach out for tree donations from LES again.
Along with the requirement to celebrate Arbor Day, Waverly also is required to have a board dedicated to the care of trees in Waverly, which is the Parks, Recreation and Tree Care Advisory Committee. Dea said he, a city council member and five other Waverly residents are a part of the board, which meets monthly.
Tree City USA qualifications require cities to have a budget for tree planting, care and removal. Dea said the city contributes about $6,000 each year toward trees throughout the Waverly community. Having certain ordinances pertaining to tree care is a necessity, but Dea said most of these statutes are related to trees along streets in Waverly, not necessarily trees in Waverly parks.
In 2012, Waverly received the outstanding tree care award, Dea said. While it varies each year, Dea also said they plant at least 20 trees. In 2019, the 20th year of being a Tree City USA, Waverly planted 109 trees.
Since Waverly has been a Tree City USA city for 20 years, Dea said the certification has motivated the community to encourage the planting of trees.
“It stresses the importance of trees in the community and how they’re good for the environment,” Dea said.
