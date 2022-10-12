Transition program prepares students for life’s next steps

WAVERLY – It’s Friday morning at Waverly High School, and the outside air holds the kind of crisp early-morning weather that raises goosebumps even after you’ve gone inside, where the heater is kicking on for one of the first times in months and coffee drinkers make the transition from iced to hot.

School Nurse Joslynne Stauss is catching up on some housekeeping in the building’s front office, and in walks a student with a coffee cup in hand. She extends the cup to Stauss, who accepts it and says “Thank you, Reilly.”

Waverly senior Reilly Meek is one of eight students in Waverly High School’s transition program, and she is the lead barista for one of the program’s core student activities, named Cafe 145.

Teachers fill out Google Forms that send uber-specific coffee, tea and lemonade orders to a tablet mounted in Special Education Teacher Kate Jones’s east-wing classroom.

That’s where Meek works her magic. Stationed against a short wall is a full coffee bar, complete with an espresso machine, a bean grinder and dozens of coffee flavorings. Since the start of the school year in August, Cafe 145 has made over 100 drinks for Waverly High School’s teachers.

“I get a lot of compliments when I’m just walking through the hallway,” Meek says. “(Teachers) will tell me they love my coffee.”

Jones introduced Cafe 145 last year as an opportunity for her transition students to learn real-world workforce skills while meeting a need for the school’s teachers. Drinks cost either $1 or $2, and all of the money made pays for the cafe’s operating supplies.

“We make no money on this, in fact, we probably end up losing it,” Jones says. “I foot a lot of it out of my own pocket because I knew how many awesome skills it could foster, and I really wanted it to be a blessing to the teachers.”

The ultimate goal of the transition program, Jones says, is to teach various life skills to students who need extra help. And Meek says Cafe 145 has especially taught her how to follow directions for brewing specific drinks. It’s shown her how to put constructive criticism into perspective. She says she’s messed up a few orders, but she’s learned how to own up to mistakes and get the next order right.

Jones said her students will never have to worry about being reprimanded for making mistakes – in fact, she wants her students to fail. She makes sure her students use negative feedback as learning opportunities.

“I’m never going to chew you out for failing,” she says. “But I’ll look at you and say, ‘Well, maybe let’s try again a different way.’”

When a student does poorly on a math or science test, Jones knows the results can be hard to stomach. But she thinks it’s important that students learn how to handle the outcome and move on.

“(Students) don’t get a lot of real-life experience feedback in high school, so what I love is that this is an opportunity for students to ask what they could have done better,” Jones said. “Sometimes, feedback is not so great, and that’s hard to take. But that’s a huge skill that we have to learn in the workforce.”

Jones took over the transition program in the 2021-22 school year, and has already developed holistic structures and team-based activities that mimic what life will be like once her students are on their own. Her students clock in, earn artificial money and budget their profits so they can make purchases at Bethlehem Covenant Church’s Community Closet.

They spend their other class time sorting through clothing donations for the Community Closet, detailing the interiors of teachers’ cars and making baked goods for the district’s teachers to purchase.

One of Jones’s favorite days of the year is when the transition program’s students join forces with a special education class to bake apple and pumpkin pies right before Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s just fun to see everybody working together, regardless of their skill set, because we have such an array of abilities,” Jones says. “When the time comes, the kids are so excited that they know what their role is, and they’re just honed in on what it is they’re supposed to do.”

And the best part – the students get to see tangible results of their work.

“It’s been amazing to see them respond so well to taking ownership and pride in the fact that they’re creating something that somebody wants,” Jones said.

Meek can revel in the joy of brewing a cup of coffee with whipped cream designs and extra fixings that impress her customers. Now, she could even see herself working as a barista at some point after graduation.

After students leave Waverly’s transition program, some go on to participate in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program that integrates students with special needs into the workforce through internships at local businesses. Through that program, a former student of Jones’s has gone on to work as a Starbucks barista.

But before they leave, Jones makes sure they have the tools to be active members of the workforce and to work well with others. That’s one of the greatest lessons Meek has learned in the transition program.

“Not one of us is in charge,” Meek says. “We’re all here together to stick together to help each other to get to the end, and to figure out what we need to do to get the project done.”

The last step of each coffee order is a little reminder to customers of who made their drink. Jones calls it Cafe 145’s signature – a tiny sticker on each lid that reads “Thank you for your order.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.