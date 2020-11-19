Tour holiday homes virtually this year

WAVERLY – The Waverly Community Library’s Holiday Tour of Homes is celebrating its 10th year of beautifully decorated homes. We are excited to announce that the Holiday Tour of Homes will be going viral for 2020. The virtual tour will be featuring the 54 homes on the tour from the past nine years.

The Holiday Tour of Homes has been a holiday tradition of the Waverly Community Library, raising funds for the maintenance and growth of the library. To date, the event has raised over $25,000. Through generous donations by supporters and tour guests, the library has been able to expand the catalog collection, purchase new software for the library system, retain a librarian, provide activities such as Story Time, Junior Book Club, Robotics Club and much more.

Viewers will be able to watch the virtual 2020 Holiday Tour of Homes from the comfort of their own homes at their own convenience starting Nov. 22 at https://waverlylibrary.com/events. There will be a preview of the tour on Facebook.

To continue to support the library, donations can be made at the library during business hours, by sending a check to the Waverly Community Library, P.O. Box 42, Waverly, NE or donating online through the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund’s by clicking on the Donate button on the Waverly Community Library website. If you make an online donation through the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund, please designate the library as the recipient account.