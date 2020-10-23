Three Vikings runners qualify for state meet

SEWARD – Three Waverly Viking cross country runners qualified for the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney on Friday.

Senior Conrad Schroeder and sophomore Jarrett Ballinger advanced to the state meet after turning in a couple of fantastic performances.

Schroeder narrowly missed out on earning the outright district championship. He finished second in Seward after completing the 5K course with a time of 16:58, just five seconds behind meet winner Colin Pinneo of York.

Ballinger also finished in the top 10 at the meet after crossing the finish line in eighth place with a time of 17:37.

The Vikings finished in fourth place as a team with 46 points, just two more than third-place finisher York.

Waverly sophomore Daniel Kasparek finished just .74 seconds out of earning a medal and a trip to the state meet. Kasparek finished in 16th place after crossing the finish line with a time of 18:20.

Other Viking varsity runners included junior Ryan Thraen (20th, 18:39), sophomore Kolton Jueneman (21st, 18:52) and sophomore Dominic Delahoyde (39th, 21:32).