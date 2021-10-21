Three Vikings earn spot at State Meet

Punching their tickets to the state meet next week was Millie Waldo, Shianne Benker, and Daniel Kasparek for the Waverly Cross Country Team at the B-3 District Meet at Beatrice High School on Oct. 14. Waldo got 11th place in the girl’s race finishing in a time of 20:43.38, Benker earned 14th running a 20:56.92, and Kasparek was 13th clocking a 17:48.37.

Finishing behind Benker and Waldo for the Viking girls was Marisa Gross in 19th place. She ran a 21:32.25.

Going back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd was Nora Erickson and Alonna Depalma. Erickson ran a 21:42.94 and Depalma crossed the finish line in a time of 21:52.36.

Waverly’s fifth runner was Ellie Bentjen who got 27th place and ran a 22:07.66

The Viking girls were five points away from qualifying for state in fifth place with 66 points. The Class B state favorite Norris won with 13 points, second was York with 56 points, and Seward got third place with 61 points to qualify as teams.

Ryan Thraen was the second runner for Waverly behind Kasparek in 18th place clocking an 18:12.81. Earning 30th was Kolton Jueneman who ran a 19:12.11 and Dominic Delahoyde was 35th running a 19:38.37.