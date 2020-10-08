Three Mustangs run at home meet

MALCOLM – Three Raymond Central cross country runners competed at the annual Raymond Central Cross Country Invitational held at Branched Oak State Recreation Area near Malcolm on Thursday.

Freshman Sophia Schultz captured a medal at the meet after completing the course in seventh place with a time of 22:36.

Sophomore Cameron Schultz and senior Logan Parde ran for the boys team on Thursday.

Schultz finished in 26th place at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:11.

Parde finished in 36th place after completing the 5K course with a time of 22:42.