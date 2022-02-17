Thraen, Waller have solid finishes to season at state

LINCOLN – This past season has been one full of individual success for Ryan Thraen and Braydon Waller of the Waverly boys bowling team. Both competed for the final time on the season at the NSAA Singles Championships held on Feb. 7 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. Thraen finished in 17th place by knocking down 842 pins and Waller was 37th connecting with 707 pins.

“I am very proud of both Ryan and Braydon for competing in the state tournament,” Waverly Head Coach Gary Brown said. “Ryan, our senior, was an excellent role model for younger kids. Braydon now has a taste of the state experience, I expect him to be back competing there next year.”

According to Brown, the competition was to be expected with a state tournament. There were tons of great individual performances, but both Viking bowlers were well prepared for it.

Both players failed to crack the top eight for finals, but there was some very tough competition at the top. This included several scores over 260 and even one 300 game that was bowled.

Thraen bowled his best game of the tournament during his third game. That time he was able to post a score of 234.