Third annual Eek at the Creek announced
WAVERLY – The third annual Eek at the Creek trunk or treat will take place Oct. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. This will be a free event for families to come and enjoy the grounds, have fun and learn more about Camp Creek. Camp Creek organizers ask participants to decorate your trunk if you would like and hand out candy to the kids as they are walking through the grounds.

Masks and costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Around 600 children attended last year’s event. Organizers are expecting the numbers to remain fairly high.

