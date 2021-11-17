Thanksgiving Day fun run scheduled

WAVERLY – A group of Waverly women who like to run races, gather afterwards for a beer and give back to their community have organized a Thanksgiving Day fun run.
The Hen Hustle will take place on Thursday, Nov. 25 at The Wave, a multisport facility in Waverly. The runners can begin picking up their packets at 7:45 a.m. inside of the facility. There will be announcements, also inside, at 8:20 a.m.
At 8:30 a.m. the race will begin outside of The Wave. There are two routes – a one-mile run and a 5k run, according to Cristy Anderson, one of the organizers.
The idea of organizing a fun run came about when Anderson and eight other Waverly women sitting together. They began writing down ideas on a napkin, and from there the Hen Hustle was born.
The name comes from the group, which call themselves the Hen Hustlers, and compete in fun runs together and celebrate with an adult beverage after the race is over.
“We like the free t-shirts and the beer,” said Anderson with a laugh.
They were planning to hold the first Hen Hustle in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans when the Directed Health Measures were put in place two weeks before the race. The race was canceled.
“So it’s take two this year,” Anderson added.
The race with the unique name has other unique aspects as well. Along the route, there will be Thanksgiving jokes sprinkled around to keep the atmosphere bright. For example, there could be a sign that says: What do you call a turkey that is running? Fast food!
“We’re trying to make it interactive and fun throughout the course,” Anderson said.
The prizes will also be unique. The top four runners in both the one-mile run and the 5K will get pumpkin-themed desserts made and donated by four local bakeries.
The top 15 finishers will also get Scooters gift cards donated by a local business.
The swag bag for each runner will include the usual t-shirt, but also a Koozie that says, “Winner, winner, turkey dinner.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the District 145 Backpack Program.
After more than a year of planning and waiting, the Hen Hustlers are hoping the Hen Hustle is a success that will continue for years to come.
“We hope to make it an annual thing,” Anderson said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Waverly News. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.