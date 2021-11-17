Thanksgiving Day fun run scheduled

WAVERLY – A group of Waverly women who like to run races, gather afterwards for a beer and give back to their community have organized a Thanksgiving Day fun run.

The Hen Hustle will take place on Thursday, Nov. 25 at The Wave, a multisport facility in Waverly. The runners can begin picking up their packets at 7:45 a.m. inside of the facility. There will be announcements, also inside, at 8:20 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the race will begin outside of The Wave. There are two routes – a one-mile run and a 5k run, according to Cristy Anderson, one of the organizers.

The idea of organizing a fun run came about when Anderson and eight other Waverly women sitting together. They began writing down ideas on a napkin, and from there the Hen Hustle was born.

The name comes from the group, which call themselves the Hen Hustlers, and compete in fun runs together and celebrate with an adult beverage after the race is over.

“We like the free t-shirts and the beer,” said Anderson with a laugh.

They were planning to hold the first Hen Hustle in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans when the Directed Health Measures were put in place two weeks before the race. The race was canceled.