Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then they were at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on Sept. 24.
“We faced some tough teams in our invites this week, and were happy with the results, particularly in the Waverly Invite,” Waverly Tennis Coach Tammy Tegler said.
At the Vikings home invite at the Woods Tennis Complex in Lincoln, Hogan Wingrove and Carson Vachal competed in the singles. Wingrove went 2-2 in the No. 1 singles and got fourth place and Vachal also went 2-2 to earn fourth.
In the doubles Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott battled in the No. 2 doubles. Against Beatrice they built a big lead, only for the Orangemen to come back and win narrowly at the end.
They won one match on the day and dropped their other three. That was good enough for them to get seventh place overall.
It was a similar theme, from other results at the meet for the Vikings with Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in the No. 1 doubles slot. They went 2-2 on the day and got fourth place.
At the GICC Invite on Saturday, Haeffner and Rice in the No. 2 doubles had the best finish for Waverly going 2-2 and getting third. The only other match won by the Vikings at the Invite was by Wingrove in the No. 1 singles who went 1-3 and got fourth.
Both Vachal in the No. 2 singles and McElhose and Scott in the No. 2 doubles did not pick up a win on the day and went 0-4.
This week Waverly had a home dual with Omaha Skutt Catholic on Sept. 27. They have a dual on the road with Elkhorn at 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and will be at the Beatrice Invite that starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. Matches will be played at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
