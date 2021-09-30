Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then they were at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on Sept. 24.

“We faced some tough teams in our invites this week, and were happy with the results, particularly in the Waverly Invite,” Waverly Tennis Coach Tammy Tegler said.

At the Vikings home invite at the Woods Tennis Complex in Lincoln, Hogan Wingrove and Carson Vachal competed in the singles. Wingrove went 2-2 in the No. 1 singles and got fourth place and Vachal also went 2-2 to earn fourth.

In the doubles Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott battled in the No. 2 doubles. Against Beatrice they built a big lead, only for the Orangemen to come back and win narrowly at the end.

They won one match on the day and dropped their other three. That was good enough for them to get seventh place overall.

It was a similar theme, from other results at the meet for the Vikings with Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in the No. 1 doubles slot. They went 2-2 on the day and got fourth place.