Teen stabbed at Wayne Park

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday.

The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy "multiple times" and was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital where he is being treated for "possible life-threatening injuries," the agency said.

Crime scene technicians remain on scene at the park, which will remain closed as authorities collect evidence.

The sheriff's office will release additional details on the stabbing Friday morning.