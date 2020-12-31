Tecumseh Poultry pays last of TIF payments

WAVERLY – After 15 years, Tecumseh Poultry paid off the remainder of its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program on Dec. 15.

Tecumseh Poultry, owner of Smart Chicken, began its TIF payments as well as construction in 2005. According to Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, Tecumseh Poultry’s loans were split into two – one being $744,672.21 with annual payments of $76,630 and the other being $1,404,122.91 with annual payments of $159,710.

Fisher said the TIF program is an opportunity for unused and sometimes dilapidated plots of land to become a new business that provides jobs in the community. If the business were not able to completely fund the project, this type of financing supplements funds that does not cost the city anything, Fisher said.

“It’s a way for that business to help finance their project that might not have otherwise been done,” she said.

TIF is paid back through divided property taxes. Fisher said when a TIF project begins, the city will send a notice to divide to the county assessor. Once that notice is sent, the assessor will separate the tax so the difference goes back towards improvements on this project. This will continue each year for up to 15 years.