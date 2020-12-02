St. Mary’s notes 150 years quietly

DAVEY – In the past 150 years, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Davey has changed a lot.
Originally located two miles outside of town and called St. Patrick’s, the church made its way into the village of Davey after a series of feuds, fires and fabrications.
On Aug. 16, St. Mary’s held a small, socially-distanced mass celebrating its 150th anniversary, but because of COVID-19 the church was unable to host a banquet like the anniversary committee originally planned, said Marie Leedom, committee member and parishioner.
The parishioner of 20 years said along with the formal banquet for all church members, the committee had hoped to provide catered meals from Wahoo Meat Locker, a slideshow presentation, church trivia, church scrapbook and a written history of the church.
Stephanie Polk, the committee member who put together the history, said the first group of Catholic immigrants settled north of Davey in 1868. The first known Catholic mass in the area occurred in a sod house in 1870, which is considered St. Mary’s anniversary.
“That’s what makes it our 150th anniversary, not of the church per se, but just Catholicism being in the area,” Polk said.
In 1876, construction began for a physical church building and ended in 1878. It was then dubbed St. Patrick’s. The Burlington Railroad was constructed throughout the area in 1886, establishing Davey as a town which was named after Mike Davey, one of the original settlers.
In 1887, the first resident priest came to town after a rectory was built south of St. Patrick’s. His name was Father William Murphy.
When the railroad was put in place, the settlers in the area, who Polk said were exclusively Irish, began to split into two subgroups – the North Irish and the South Irish.
The North Irish were located near St. Patrick’s north of Davey and the South Irish were in Davey. Since the only Catholic church in the area was St. Patrick’s, the South Irish wanted to have a church in town instead of outside of Davey.
Polk said this created quite a few feuds between the two groups that, based on her research, might have resulted in physical altercations.
“I read kind of scripts around it and it’s very delicate and tactful about how they word it but I think there were some real problems,” Polk said. “I would love to know what happened.”
In 1901, the South Irish decided to purchase a church from the Methodists in Davey and turned it into a Catholic church called St. Mary’s, which is not the current church. Father Christopher Quinn was the pastor at the time and while he was living in St. Patrick’s rectory, he conducted mass at both churches.
In 1909, St. Patrick’s rectory burned down. A new rectory was built at St. Mary’s shortly after that, which meant more parishioners started attending St. Mary’s.
“Once the priest moved into town more people started to come into town to church and St. Patrick started to kind of fall by the wayside a little bit,” Polk said.
When St. Mary’s and half of Main Street in Davey burned down in 1919, St. Mary’s was reconstructed to its current building in 1920.
“This year was really a big year because it was the 100th year of the current church building and the 150th year of the parish itself,” Polk said.
In 1923, St. Mary’s construction was completed and shortly after in 1924 St. Patrick’s officially closed, but the cemetery remained.
Polk, a parishioner of eight years, said she found this information from a culmination of Lincoln Diocese archives, online research and old newspapers. She volunteered to be a part of the anniversary committee because of her love for history.
“It’s my big interest in this kind of research so it was something I wanted to do for my church,” Polk said.
Polk also said that she is still searching for information on the history of St. Mary’s as well as photos, stories and memories.
Despite not being able to celebrate St. Mary’s history in 2020, the church has found another way for its parishioners to acknowledge the important anniversary, Leedom said.
Leedom is a business manager at the Nebraska Department of Corrections. With her knowledge of the different corrections facilities in the area, she knew the Lincoln Correctional Center print shop would be able to make ornaments preserving the 150th anniversary.
Prisoners who work at the LCC print shop created 200 ornaments for the anniversary which the church has been selling for $10 apiece. Leedom said the proceeds will go toward a future celebration.
“We’re still hoping to have something maybe on the anniversary in 2021,” Leedom said. “We haven’t even been able to have that many meetings with Covid and everything.”
St. Mary’s new resident pastor Father Christopher Goodwin said he hopes to celebrate on Aug. 15, 2021 because it is the Assumption of Mary, the Virgin Mary’s feast day. But with COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed.
“We’re not counting chickens,” Goodwin said. “It’s on the hope list.”
For Leedom, celebrating right now is difficult, but necessary. She said 150 years is a big deal.
“I think that we need to always celebrate our milestones,” Leedom said. “It’s a small church but it’s always had a strong base.”
