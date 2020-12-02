St. Mary’s notes 150 years quietly

In 1887, the first resident priest came to town after a rectory was built south of St. Patrick’s. His name was Father William Murphy.

When the railroad was put in place, the settlers in the area, who Polk said were exclusively Irish, began to split into two subgroups – the North Irish and the South Irish.

The North Irish were located near St. Patrick’s north of Davey and the South Irish were in Davey. Since the only Catholic church in the area was St. Patrick’s, the South Irish wanted to have a church in town instead of outside of Davey.

Polk said this created quite a few feuds between the two groups that, based on her research, might have resulted in physical altercations.

“I read kind of scripts around it and it’s very delicate and tactful about how they word it but I think there were some real problems,” Polk said. “I would love to know what happened.”

In 1901, the South Irish decided to purchase a church from the Methodists in Davey and turned it into a Catholic church called St. Mary’s, which is not the current church. Father Christopher Quinn was the pastor at the time and while he was living in St. Patrick’s rectory, he conducted mass at both churches.