Springer earns First Team All-Area

Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan-Mead Jr.- To say that Shaylynn Campbell had a good season for Yutan-Mead would be an understatement. The junior for the Patriots came on the scene this season and impressed with her arm, her glove, and her bat.

In the state tournament, she helped power Yutan-Mead to the state title game for Class C, after losing in the opening round. She had two great pitching performances against Cozad and Guardian Angels where she gave up one run combined and then had six RBIs and a home run in a rout of Malcolm.

For the season she had a record of 18-6 pitching, 182 strikeouts, a 2.340 ERA, and opponents had a batting average of .207 against her. Defensively she was just as stingy at second base where very few balls got past her.

With the bat, she had an average of .500, an on-base percentage of .516, 59 hits, scored 45 runs, had 50 RBI’s, and had five stolen bases. Lucky for the Patriots, they have her and a majority of their team back next year, as they try to make a run at winning state.

“She is our team leader, there is no doubt about it,” Yutan-Mead Head Coach Ryan Glatter said. “The way that Shay goes the team goes. There have been only a few games this year where we have had success when she is off. She really sets the tone for us.”