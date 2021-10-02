Spooktacular event planned at Branched Oak

MALCOLM – On Oct. 16, Branched Oak State Recreation Area is hosting a Spooktacular event.

Middle Oak Creek Campground will host this event, which will include a pumpkin to rolling contest, pumpkin carving, costume contest, campsite decorating, trick to or to treating and haunted hayrack ride.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area on Oct. 16 with family to friendly activities.

Campers may decorate their campsites in a Halloween theme. Then, from 5 to 7 p.m., children may trick to or to treat in the campground with the decoration judging takes place.