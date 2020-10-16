Softball season ends with loss in sub-districts

HICKMAN – The Waverly softball team ended their season with a wild 19-18 loss to the Wahoo Warriors in an elimination contest on Oct. 5 during Class B-4 sub-district tournament play.

The Vikings hit four home runs and pounded out a season-high 19 hits, but it was not enough as the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the wild seven inning win.

The Vikings lead 9-1 going into the bottom of the third inning, but Wahoo scored three in the third, five in the fourth, four in the fifth, four in the sixth and sealed it with the two runs in the seventh.

A host of Vikings had huge offensive games, including catcher Morgan Schuelke.

Schuelke finished 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Teammate Kelsey Cordes also had a monster game at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBI.

Malia Thoms and Peyton Krumland also went yard for the Vikings.

Camryn Craddock finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored for Waverly.

Three pitchers tried to slow the Warriors down, but were unsuccessful. Wahoo finished with 22 hits, 27 base runners and 19 runs.