Small town tire fight morphs into bitter battle over democracy

While the village fights over street funding, the town’s main street continues to crumble.

First Street was paved when Reeves moved to Alvo in 2018. Now it’s dirt and rubble.

Jodi Gibson, a Nebraska Department of Transportation manager, said the annual street funds allocation “does not go a long way.” A mile of paved asphalt can cost $800,000. “A lot of counties and municipalities…save up to be able to afford a project,” Gibson said.

Far from saving, the Village of Alvo was mired in debt.

At the June meeting, Ryan Anderson, former village board president, said that the state allocation should have paid off road loans. Reeves contacted board member Gary Marcoe, who shared emails showing the village then owed at least $100,000 in street loans and other loans. Marcoe said he doesn’t know where the money went.

“I don’t know if that money was missing, or wherever it has gone or what,” said Marcoe, who has been on and off the board before being re-elected in 2020. “I have no idea.”