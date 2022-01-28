Slow start dooms Mustangs against Raiders

RAYMOND – A low 26% shooting from the field and 20% from three doomed the Raymond Central girls basketball team in a 49-41 loss at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 20. The Mustangs also had the ball stolen away from them 11 times in the contest.

After falling behind 11-0 to start the game, Raymond Central finally got on the board with a fast-break layup by Taylor Oldfield. Madelyn Lubischer made a three to end the first, cutting the Mustangs deficit to 11-7.

The Raiders bounced back from a rough finish to the first quarter with a 13-7 run in the second. Oldfield scored the last points of the half on a layup in transition that made it 24-14 at the break.

Raymond Central made a comeback in the third offensively. A three in the corner from Hannah Kile and then Oldfield later trimmed the lead for LV/SS down to 31-26 with one quarter remaining.

It was by far the best offensive performance of the night for the Mustangs in the fourth. They got another three from Lubischer as they scored 16 points.

In the end, the defense for Raymond Central wasn’t able to keep up with the offense as they gave up 18 points to the Raiders in the fourth.