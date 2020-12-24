Sixth-ranked Vikings secure pair of wins

HASTINGS – The sixth-ranked Waverly boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season after scoring wins over Elkhorn North and Kearney Catholic last week.
The week started with a 61-60 victory in Elkhorn over Elkhorn North on Friday.
Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder was not happy with his team’s intensity as it nearly cost them a chance at victory against a young and talented Elkhorn North squad.
“I was disappointed that we had to talk about effort after the game but with this team, they will respond well tomorrow. Hats off to Elkhorn North and competing their tails off, they are a young team with a lot of potential,” said Reeder.
The Vikings struggled from the free throw line, converting on just 16-of-30.
“That simply is not going to cut it,” Reeder chimed.
Waverly shot 18-of-26 from 2-point territory, but were able to connect on just 3-of-18 from behind the 3-point line.
Junior Cole Murray led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points and added six rebounds and two assists.
Senior Andrew Heffelfinger came through with 11 points and five rebounds.
Junior Drew Miller scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds against Elkhorn North.
Sophomore Preston Harms scored nine points.
The team returned to the court on Saturday afternoon when they took on undefeated Kearney Catholic at Hastings College.
Waverly led 19-16 at the half and then broke the game open with a 16-2 run in the third quarter on their way to posting the 49-43 victory.
“We jumped on Kearney Catholic early with our pressure and made them uncomfortable for the entire game. Our 16-2 run in the 3rd quarter was definitely the best we have played so far this year. We had guys flying to the ball on every pass and also making the unselfish play to set others up,” Reeder added.
Waverly shot 53% from the field and Murray again led the way with 14 points to pair with six rebounds.
Heffelfinger added 11 more and Miller scored six points and pulled down four rebounds.
The Vikings wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with a home game against Crete on Tuesday. Photos and the game summary will appear in next week’s newspaper.