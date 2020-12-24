Sixth-ranked Vikings secure pair of wins

HASTINGS – The sixth-ranked Waverly boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season after scoring wins over Elkhorn North and Kearney Catholic last week.

The week started with a 61-60 victory in Elkhorn over Elkhorn North on Friday.

Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder was not happy with his team’s intensity as it nearly cost them a chance at victory against a young and talented Elkhorn North squad.

“I was disappointed that we had to talk about effort after the game but with this team, they will respond well tomorrow. Hats off to Elkhorn North and competing their tails off, they are a young team with a lot of potential,” said Reeder.

The Vikings struggled from the free throw line, converting on just 16-of-30.

“That simply is not going to cut it,” Reeder chimed.

Waverly shot 18-of-26 from 2-point territory, but were able to connect on just 3-of-18 from behind the 3-point line.

Junior Cole Murray led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points and added six rebounds and two assists.

Senior Andrew Heffelfinger came through with 11 points and five rebounds.