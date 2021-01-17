Sideline Power teams up with CoachComm

GREENWOOD – Sideline Power is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with CoachComm.

Adding the Cobalt and Cobalt PLUS headsets to the wide variety of coaching headsets already offered through Sideline Power streamlines the process of finding and purchasing headsets.

“Cobalt and Cobalt PLUS are phenomenal products and, personally, I’m thrilled to add them into our current headset lineup,” stated Matt Starr, CEO of Sideline Power.

CoachComm owner, Peter Amos, commented, “With a shared vision and a long-term commitment to providing the very best in coaching communication, Sideline Power will be a valued CoachComm partner in offering coaches greater choice and better value in headsets, player communications, and practice solutions.”

For more than 30 years, CoachComm has brought leading-edge products to the game, and Cobalt is a continuation of that trend. The Cobalt line of headsets provide worry-free and reliable communications with exceptional sound quality and industry leading technology. With a foundation of dependability and durability, CoachComm’s products are user-friendly while continuing to use the most innovative technology.