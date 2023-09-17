Thursday, Sept. 7
1:56 p.m. – Disturbance, 14131 Guildford St.
7:36 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health
9:17 p.m. – Death, Azria Health
Friday, Sept. 8
3:26 p.m. – Medical, 10640 N 138th St.
5:49 p.m. – Warrant, 14020 Lancashire St.
9:09 p.m. – Traffic other, Lawson Park
Saturday, Sept. 9
9:09 p.m. – Criminal mischief, Casey’s, Object thrown from vehicle struck victim’s vehicle causing damage.
Monday, Sept 11
3:48 a.m. – OPS all reports, outside Jurisdiction westbound I-80 to US Hwy 6
People are also reading…
4:14 p.m. – Other Investigation, Waverly High School
5:17 p.m. – Fraud deception/false pretense, 14444 Red Gauntlet St., An internet fraud was reported.
5:44 p.m. – Disturbance, 13940 Guildford St.
6:17 p.m. – Disturbance, Canongate Rd and Us Highway 6, on overpass
Tuesday, Sept. 12
7:36 a.m. – Disturbance, 14551 Bailie St.
3:43 p.m. – Accident property damage, N 120th St. and US Hwy 6
4:53 p.m. – Disturbance, 14231 Bailie St.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
5:47 p.m. – Suspicious person, 14710 Castlewood St.