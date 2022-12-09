Sheriff's Report

Tuesday, Nov. 22

11:43 p.m. – Suspicious person, 14021 Heywood St.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

3:33 p.m. – Animal, other, Waverly Intermediate School.

Thursday, Nov. 24

8:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Cubby’s.

Friday, Nov. 25

9:23 a.m. – Burglary, Millard Lumber.

5:47 p.m. – Traffic, suspended driver, US Hwy 6 and N. 148th St.

10:51 p.m. – Narcotics possession, US Hwy 6 and Guildford St. A traffic stop resulted in several charges.

3:53 p.m. – Animal, other, Waverly Intermediate School.

Saturday, Nov. 26

1:42 a.m. – Disturbance, 14551 Eastbourne St.

8:26 a.m. – Traffic, parking, other, 13641 Guildford St.

8:27 a.m. – Traffic, parking, other, 13641 Guildford St.

12:05 p.m. – Medical, 10121 N. 149th St.

1:05 p.m. – OPS, stolen auto recovered, N. 139th St. and Woodstock St. A trailer reported stolen to LPD was located and released to the owner.

1:16 p.m. – Theft shoplifting, Tractor Supply. An unknown male entered TSC and exchanged a fuel pump that he actually never purchased.

10:14 p.m. – Alcohol procure for minor, Cubby’s.

Sunday, Nov. 27

12:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11150 N 144th St.

6:29 p.m. – Accident with injury, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.

8:28 p.m. – Narcotics possession, US Hwy 6 and Waverly Rd. A man was found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Monday, Nov. 28

7:56 p.m. – Warrant, 10010 N. 147th St.

10:45 p.m. – Special service other, 9611 Bailie Ct.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

12:03 a.m. – Medical, 14610 Bailie St.

8:38 p.m. – Other investigation, Wayfair Apts.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 9:38 p.m. – Special service, check welfare.