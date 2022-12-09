Sheriff's Report

Tuesday, Nov. 22
11:43 p.m. – Suspicious person, 14021 Heywood St.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
3:33 p.m. – Animal, other, Waverly Intermediate School.
Thursday, Nov. 24
8:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Cubby’s.
Friday, Nov. 25
9:23 a.m. – Burglary, Millard Lumber.
5:47 p.m. – Traffic, suspended driver, US Hwy 6 and N. 148th St.
10:51 p.m. – Narcotics possession, US Hwy 6 and Guildford St. A traffic stop resulted in several charges.
3:53 p.m. – Animal, other, Waverly Intermediate School.
Saturday, Nov. 26
1:42 a.m. – Disturbance, 14551 Eastbourne St.
8:26 a.m. – Traffic, parking, other, 13641 Guildford St.
8:27 a.m. – Traffic, parking, other, 13641 Guildford St.
12:05 p.m. – Medical, 10121 N. 149th St.
1:05 p.m. – OPS, stolen auto recovered, N. 139th St. and Woodstock St. A trailer reported stolen to LPD was located and released to the owner.
1:16 p.m. – Theft shoplifting, Tractor Supply. An unknown male entered TSC and exchanged a fuel pump that he actually never purchased.
10:14 p.m. – Alcohol procure for minor, Cubby’s.
Sunday, Nov. 27
12:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11150 N 144th St.
6:29 p.m. – Accident with injury, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.
8:28 p.m. – Narcotics possession, US Hwy 6 and Waverly Rd. A man was found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Monday, Nov. 28
7:56 p.m. – Warrant, 10010 N. 147th St.
10:45 p.m. – Special service other, 9611 Bailie Ct.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
12:03 a.m. – Medical, 14610 Bailie St.
8:38 p.m. – Other investigation, Wayfair Apts.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 9:38 p.m. – Special service, check welfare.