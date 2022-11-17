 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Report

Tuesday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. – Incident, Peace Lutheran Church.

7:07 p.m. – Trespassing, 10531 N. 143rd St. Deputies investigated a possible trespassing.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

3:40 a.m. – Special service check welfare, 14020 Lancashire St.

10:21 a.m. – Narcotics possession, Waverly High School.

9:25 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, Mcdonald’s.

11:21 p.m. – Special service crime prevention, Amberly Dental.

Thursday, Nov. 10

12:27 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Casey’s.

1:26 a.m. – Burglary, Casey’s. Burglary occurred during the overnight hours.

2:31 p.m. – OPS other, Waverly High School.

5:08 p.m. – Other investigation, 14020 Lancashire St.

9:01 p.m. – Fire alarm, Millard Lumber.

Friday, Nov. 11

12:12 a.m. – Traffic, suspended driver, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6.

9:19 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle, 14340 Danvers St.

12:14 p.m. – Other investigation, 14021 Heywood St.

3:04 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Waverly Middle School.

Saturday, Nov. 12

5:33 p.m. – Warrant, 14530 Jamestown St.

Sunday, Nov. 13

2:08 p.m. – Disturbance, 14430 Eastbourne St.

8:55 p.m. – Special service other, Schmit Auto.

10:05 p.m. – Special service other, 10920 N. 144th St.

Monday, Nov. 14

3:36 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 10720 Northloch St.

4:24 p.m. – Accident with injury, US Hwy 6 and Guildford St.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

8:56 a.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.

