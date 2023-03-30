Thursday, March 16
3 a.m. – Medical, North Meadows Apts.
9:26 a.m. – Theft from motor vehicle, 14250 Paris St. Victim reports person(s) entered his unlocked pickup and possibly stole his binoculars.
12:26 p.m. – Medical, Waverly High School.
Friday, March 17
5:58 p.m. – Medical, 10111 N. 143rd St.
9:23 a.m. – Theft other, Russ Market Express. Person(s) cut the padlock and stole several propane bottles.
5 p.m. – Suspicious person, McDonald’s.
Saturday, March 18
9:07 a.m. – Death, Azria Health.
3:23 p.m. – Medical, 10331 N. 149th Cir.
7:16 p.m. – Medical, 11520 N. 142nd St.
Sunday, March 19
7:38 p.m. – Violations of health code, Waverly Keno. A male was reported as trespassing. Investigation is underway.
Monday, March 20
8:15 a.m. – OPS other, Waverly High School.
11:33 a.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.
4:07 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 10820 N. 140th St.
Tuesday, March 21
5:35 p.m. – Fraud, credit cards ATM/bank, 10421 N. 152nd Ct. Fraudulent activity was reported on a bank card.
8:46 p.m. – Alarm commercial, Watts Electric Co.
10:36 p.m. – Warrant, 11270 N. 144th St.
Wednesday, March 22
9:49 a.m. – Incident, US Hwy. 6 and Waverly Rd.