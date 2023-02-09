Thursday, Jan. 26
8:40 a.m. – Accident with property damage, Hamlow Elementary. Victim reports an unknown person driving a white vehicle struck her parked vehicle and left without reporting the incident.
5:08 p.m. – Accident property damage, 9531 N. 130th St.
Friday, Jan. 27
3:40 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Waverly High School.
Saturday, Jan. 28
3:17 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Waverly High School
10:05 a.m. – Narcotics paraphernalia, 10641 N. 143rd St. Party arrested was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following a consent search of his bags.
12:28 p.m. – Special service check welfare.
Sunday, Jan. 29
10:34 a.m. – Medical, 11010 N. 137th St.
Monday, Jan. 30
12:26 a.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
10:23 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, Lincoln Auto Auction.
5:11 p.m. – Other investigation, 13931 Jamestown St.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
4:40 p.m. – Animal abuse/neglect, 13931 Jamestown St. An animal neglect report was made and being investigated.