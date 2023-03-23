Wednesday, March 8
5:39 p.m. – OPS other, 9920 N. 147th St.
10:34 p.m. – Narcotics possession, US Hwy 6/Deer Park Rd. Adult female cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, March 9 8:42 a.m. – Medical, 10021 N. 152nd St.
12:04 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 141st St./US Hwy 6.
4:01 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Northland Waverly Apts.
8:22 p.m. – Alarm false, Pinnacle Bank.
22:03 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Casey’s.
11:14 p.m. – Traffic suspended driver, Heywood St./US Hwy 6.
Friday, March 10
5:44 p.m. – OPS other, 14020 Lancashire St.
7:54 p.m. – Accident with property damage, US Hwy 6/Guildford St.
Saturday, March 11
11:11 a.m. – Animal other, 9806 N. 148th St.
11:48 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11611 N. 142nd St.
5:36 p.m. – Traffic DUI, 14241 Guildford St.
Sunday, March 12
12:07 a.m. – Animal dog barking, 10111 N. 150th St.
5:33 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Tractor Supply.
Monday, March 13
8:42 a.m. – Incident, 14640 Jamestown St.
10:57 a.m. – Disturbance, 14310 Danvers St.
8:57 p.m. – Incident, US Hwy 6/N. 148th St.
1:26 p.m. – Incident, 14020 Lancashire St.
Tuesday, March 14
7:03 a.m. – OPS other, 14214 Kenilworth St.
Wednesday, March 15
8:33 a.m. – Accident with property damage, 13401 Amberly Rd.
2:53 p.m. – Fraud deception/false pretense, 10640 N. 138th St. Fraud was by a Waverly resident.
4:37 p.m. – Traffic other, Wayne Park.
5:19 p.m. – Theft, fail to pay gas, Mammoth Station. A male pumped diesel fuel using fraudulent credit cards.
8:49 p.m. – Incident, 9421 N. 143rd St.