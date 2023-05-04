Thursday, April 20
9:02 a.m. – Fire alarm, 9930 N. 134th St.
9:59 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle, 10831 N. 140th St.
2:34 p.m. – Incident, 13401 Amberly Rd., Waverly High School. Juvenile cited for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.
3:55 p.m. – Disturbance, 14231 Bailie Ct.
Friday, April 21
8:57 a.m. – Special service welfare check, Horizon Bank.
12:41 p.m. – Theft of motor vehicle, Tractor Supply. Mini bike was taken by an unknown person from Tractor Supply
10:41 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6.
Saturday, April 22
2:02 p.m. – Disturbance, 14216 Kenilworth St.
7:38 p.m. – Disturbance, 11140 N. 136th Pl.
Sunday, April 23
6:06 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Pavers.
4:38 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
11:08 p.m. – Special service other, The Wave.
Monday, April 24
8:24 a.m. – Accident with injury, N. 140th St. and Amberly Rd.
11:04 a.m. – Other investigation, Waverly High School.
5:55 p.m. – Disturbance, Cubby’s.
9:59 p.m. – Special service check welfare, 10621 N. 136th St.
Tuesday, April 25
1:44 p.m. – Disturbance, 14640 Jamestown St.
6:36 p.m. – Disturbance, 14020 Lancashire St.
6:47 p.m. – Intoxicated person, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.
7:43 p.m. – Incident, 13410 Lucia Ct.
8:22 p.m. – Incident, Tractor Supply Distribution.