Wednesday, Feb. 22
8:59 a.m. – Fraud deception/false pretense, 11631 N. 144th St. Internet scam is being investigated.
Thursday, Feb. 23
8:23 a.m. – Alarm, false, Four Star Drug.
8:30 a.m. – Traffic parking, other, 14021 Heywood St.
9:21 a.m. – Theft, other, Lil Junction Development.
4:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Pavers.
10:23 p.m. – Traffic, motorist assist, Pavers.
Friday, Feb. 24
5:29 p.m. – Narcotics possession, Tractor Supply. Male arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance.
6:08 p.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.
9:22 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
9:52 p.m. – Suspicious person, Cubby’s.
Saturday, Feb. 25
2:27 a.m. – Disturbance, Meadows Apartments.
8:34 a.m. – Burglary, Eastbourne St.
12:54 a.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
3:41 p.m. – Incident, Wayne Park.
Sunday, Feb. 26
4:51 p.m. – Animal other, Lawson Park.