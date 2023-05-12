Tuesday, April 25
3:02 a.m. – Alarm false, Tractor Supply
9:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11941 N. 143rd St.
1:13 p.m. – Medical, 9941 N. 147th St.
7:09 p.m. – Other investigation, 11451 N. 142nd St.
7:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Lawson Park.
Thursday, April 27
9:17 a.m. – Welfare check.
3:32 p.m. – Parking other, Lawson Park.
7:39 p.m. – Motorist assist, Amberly Rd/Highway 6.
Friday, April 28
1:24 p.m. – Theft of bicycle, Waverly Intermediate School. Bicycle stolen from Waverly Intermediate School. Parties responsible were cited and released.
People are also reading…
10:40 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 13920 Kenilworth St.
Saturday, April 29
6:49 a.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
5:03 p.m. – Suspicious person, 10211 Deer Park Rd.
8:27 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14521 Jamestown St.
9:53 p.m. – Warrant, 10621 N. 137th St.
10:47 p.m. – Welfare check.
Sunday, April 30
11:59 a.m. – Suspicious person, 13410 Jamestown St.
3:16 p.m. – Medical, 9531 Oxford Ave.
Monday, May 1
3:26 p.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.
7:52 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, 10431 N. 145th St.
8:16 p.m. – Alarm commercial, Russ Market Express