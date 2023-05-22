Tuesday, May 9

8:15 p.m. – Other investigation, 14020 Lancashire St.

Wednesday, May 10

10:31 a.m. – Animal other, N. 148th St. and Bluff Rd.

10:47 a.m. – Traffic other, Waverly High School.

1:24 p.m. – OPS Other, Waverly High School.

1:39 p.m. – Medical, Tractor Supply Distribution.

2:24 p.m. – Theft other, Hamlow Elementary. A theft is currently being investigated.

Friday, May 12

1:20 p.m. – Theft other, Waverly Middle School. Party arrested was determined to be responsible for removing the victim's headphones from her backpack.

4:06 p.m. – Animal other, 14121 Heywood St.

4:15 p.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 140th St. and Amberly Rd.

11:46 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 9930 N. 152nd St.

Saturday, May 13

3:08 p.m. – Animal other, North Meadows Apts.

10:39 p.m. – Traffic motorist assist, 12200 N. 148th St.

Sunday, May 14

2:52 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Jaycee Park

4:15 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 10441 N 145th St.

5:25 p.m. – Death, 10841 N 137th St.

Monday, May 15

8:46 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Wayne Park.

10:04 p.m. – Traffic other, Cubby’s.

11:13 p.m. – Theft unauthorized use of moto, Wayfair Apts. A juvenile male was cited for unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.

Tuesday, May 16

9:32 a.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 142nd St. and Kenilworth St.

12:22 p.m. – Animal dog barking, 14231 Bailie St.

4:53 p.m. – Disturbance, Trackside Bar.

8:26 p.m. – Medical, Lawson Park.

Wednesday, May 17

5:53 a.m. – Other investigation, 11510 N. 146th St.

11:08 a.m. – Medical, Waverly Middle School.

1:11 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, Cubby’s.