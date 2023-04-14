Wednesday, March 29
6:12 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Wayfair Apts.
6:23 p.m. – Suspicious person, Tractor Supply
9:35 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
Friday, March 31
12:01 a.m. – Suspicious person, 11610 N. 143rd St.
1:11 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 9820 N. 143rd St.
3:41 p.m. – Medical, 11520 N. 142nd St.
5:25 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Lancaster County Shops.
6:50 p.m. – Traffic motorist assist, US Hwy 6 and N. 148th St.
Sunday, April 2
1:43 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Pinnacle Bank.
5:07 p.m. – Suspicious person, Jaycee Park.
Monday, April 3
8:11 a.m. – Accident with property damage, 14630 Eastbourne St.
1:02 p.m. – Incident, N. 148th St. and Waverly Rd.
Tuesday, April 4
2:30 p.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 120th St. and US Hwy. 6.