 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff’s Report

  • 0

Thursday, Jan. 5

1:25 a.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 120th St. and US Hwy 6. An adult male was cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance. He was also lodged on an active arrest warrant.

12:24 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, 14120 Guildford St.

4:38 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Co-op.

Friday Jan. 6

8:19 a.m. – Incident, Millard Lumber.

9:26 a.m. – Fire, 13751 Jamestown St. Deputies responded to an accidental structure fire.

11:47 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 9920 N. 143rd St.

8:25 p.m. – Suspicious person, 14220 Heywood St.

Saturday, Jan. 7

People are also reading…

2:50 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 10520 N. 138th St. Vehicle damage was investigated.

3:44 p.m. – Disturbance, 14640 Jamestown St.

7:49 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Azria Health.

Sunday, Jan. 8

4:48 p.m. – Incident, 13401 Amberly Rd.

Monday, Jan. 9

6:59 p.m. – Incident, 11321 N. 142nd St.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

3:10 a.m. – Medical, Wayfair Apts.

2:07 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 142nd St. and Guildford St.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

6:44 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14730 Bailie St.

11:57 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14430 Eastbourne St.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular