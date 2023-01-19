Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Jan. 5
1:25 a.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 120th St. and US Hwy 6. An adult male was cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance. He was also lodged on an active arrest warrant.
12:24 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, 14120 Guildford St.
4:38 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Co-op.
Friday Jan. 6
8:19 a.m. – Incident, Millard Lumber.
9:26 a.m. – Fire, 13751 Jamestown St. Deputies responded to an accidental structure fire.
11:47 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 9920 N. 143rd St.
8:25 p.m. – Suspicious person, 14220 Heywood St.
Saturday, Jan. 7
2:50 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 10520 N. 138th St. Vehicle damage was investigated.
3:44 p.m. – Disturbance, 14640 Jamestown St.
7:49 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Azria Health.
Sunday, Jan. 8
4:48 p.m. – Incident, 13401 Amberly Rd.
Monday, Jan. 9
6:59 p.m. – Incident, 11321 N. 142nd St.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
3:10 a.m. – Medical, Wayfair Apts.
2:07 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 142nd St. and Guildford St.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
6:44 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14730 Bailie St.
11:57 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14430 Eastbourne St.