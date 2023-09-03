Thursday, Aug. 24
3:27 p.m., Threat management, 10541 N 142nd St.
3:36 p.m., Traffic motorist assist, Deer Park Rd. and Us Highway 6
4:28 p.m., Miscellaneous other, 12511 Waverly Rd.
10:06 p.m., Fire alarm, N 143rd St and Amberly Rd.
Friday, Aug. 25
7:45 a.m., Incident
10:55 a.m., Animal dog barking, 14321 Bailie Ct.
3:48 p.m., Theft, fail to pay gas, Mammoth Station, Gas stolen from convenience store in Waverly.
4:41 p.m., Theft, shoplifting, Mammoth Station, Cellular phone charger stolen from convenience store in Waverly.
4:52 p.m., Traffic other, US Hwy 6 and Amberly Rd
Saturday, Aug. 26
9:39 p.m., Traffic other, N 141st St. and Jamestown St.
2:43 a.m., Special service, check welfare,
N 141st St. and US Hwy 6
1:02 p.m., Special service, check welfare, 11430 N 144th St.
4:07 p.m., Theft, fail to pay gas, Mammoth Station, Theft of gas occurred at a convenience store in Lincoln.
Monday, Aug. 28
11:46 a.m., Suspicious vehicle, 11141 N 144th St.
2:44 p.m., Theft from motor vehicle, 10641 N 143rd St., A controlled substance was stolen from an unlocked car.
4:50 p.m., Suspicious person, 11530 N 142nd St.
9:33 p.m., Disturbance, Waverly water tower
10:07 p.m., Miscellaneous other, Azria Health
Tuesday, Aug. 29
3:16 p.m., Traffic hazard, 9541 Bailie Ct.
7:56 p.m., Special service, check welfare, Wayne Park
Wednesday, Aug. 30
1:21 a.m., Alarm false, 10841 N 137th St.
6:29 a.m., Suspicious vehicle, Casey’s
8:16 a.m., Special service, check welfare, Family Practice if Waverly
12:21 p.m., Special service, check welfare, Runza Restaurant