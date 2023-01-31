 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, Jan. 18

10:21 p.m. – Alarm false, Tractor Supply.

Thursday, Jan. 19

2:50 p.m. – Traffic, parking other, N. 142nd St. and Guildford St.

Friday, Jan. 20

12:51 p.m. – Forgery checks, First State Bank. Check forgery being investigated.

3:59 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Canongate Rd./US Hwy 6.

Saturday, Jan. 21

5:05 a.m. – Special service check welfare.

Sunday, Jan. 22

3:24 p.m. – Alarm residential, 11721 N. 143rd Cantrell St.

Monday, Jan. 23

18:50 p.m. – Traffic, motorist assist, Tecumseh Poultry.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

8:48 a.m. – Incident, Waverly Intermediate Elementary School.

3:04 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Urgent Care.

5:56 p.m. – Theft shoplifting, Cubby’s.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:57 a.m. – Traffic, parking other, N. 146th Pl. and Cavalier St.

6:08 p.m. – Warrant, N. 144th St. and US Hwy 6.

