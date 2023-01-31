Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, Jan. 18
10:21 p.m. – Alarm false, Tractor Supply.
Thursday, Jan. 19
2:50 p.m. – Traffic, parking other, N. 142nd St. and Guildford St.
Friday, Jan. 20
12:51 p.m. – Forgery checks, First State Bank. Check forgery being investigated.
3:59 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Canongate Rd./US Hwy 6.
Saturday, Jan. 21
5:05 a.m. – Special service check welfare.
Sunday, Jan. 22
3:24 p.m. – Alarm residential, 11721 N. 143rd Cantrell St.
Monday, Jan. 23
18:50 p.m. – Traffic, motorist assist, Tecumseh Poultry.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
8:48 a.m. – Incident, Waverly Intermediate Elementary School.
3:04 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Urgent Care.
5:56 p.m. – Theft shoplifting, Cubby’s.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
8:57 a.m. – Traffic, parking other, N. 146th Pl. and Cavalier St.
6:08 p.m. – Warrant, N. 144th St. and US Hwy 6.