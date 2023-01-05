Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, Dec. 21
8:56 a.m. – Medical, 11511 N. 144th St.
10:47 a.m. – Special service other, 12501 N. 148th St.
Thursday, Dec. 22
6:40 a.m. – Death, 13620 Guildford St.
7:22 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 10120 N. 149th St.
Friday, Dec. 23
6:35 a.m. – Special service check welfare.
1:53 p.m. – False alarm, Tractor Supply.
4:45 p.m. – Commercial alarm, 9920 Deer Park Rd.
5:39 p.m. – Traffic motorist assist, Casey’s.
11:40 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.
Saturday, Dec. 24
3:03 a.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 120th St. and Mckelvie Rd. The party arrested was cited for narcotics offenses following a probable cause search of his vehicle.
10:43 a.m. – Medical, 14420 Heywood St.
3:31 p.m. – False alarm, 14233 Red Gauntlet St.
9:35 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14310 Danvers St.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
1:01 a.m. – Death, Azria Health.
2:08 a.m. – False alarm, Casey’s.
5:42 a.m. – False alarm, Watts Electric Co.
11:23 p.m. – Medical, 14711 Jamestown St.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
4:54 p.m. – Animal dog bite/injury, 14110 Kenilworth St.
10:52 p.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 141st St. and Kenilworth St. Traffic stop resulted in marijuana and paraphernalia charges.
Thursday, Dec. 29
12:39 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 9840 N. 150th Ct.