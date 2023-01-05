 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, Dec. 21

8:56 a.m. – Medical, 11511 N. 144th St.

10:47 a.m. – Special service other, 12501 N. 148th St.

Thursday, Dec. 22

6:40 a.m. – Death, 13620 Guildford St.

7:22 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 10120 N. 149th St.

Friday, Dec. 23

6:35 a.m. – Special service check welfare.

1:53 p.m. – False alarm, Tractor Supply.

4:45 p.m. – Commercial alarm, 9920 Deer Park Rd.

5:39 p.m. – Traffic motorist assist, Casey’s.

11:40 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.

Saturday, Dec. 24

3:03 a.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 120th St. and Mckelvie Rd. The party arrested was cited for narcotics offenses following a probable cause search of his vehicle.

10:43 a.m. – Medical, 14420 Heywood St.

3:31 p.m. – False alarm, 14233 Red Gauntlet St.

9:35 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14310 Danvers St.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

1:01 a.m. – Death, Azria Health.

2:08 a.m. – False alarm, Casey’s.

5:42 a.m. – False alarm, Watts Electric Co.

11:23 p.m. – Medical, 14711 Jamestown St.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

4:54 p.m. – Animal dog bite/injury, 14110 Kenilworth St.

10:52 p.m. – Narcotics possession, N. 141st St. and Kenilworth St. Traffic stop resulted in marijuana and paraphernalia charges.

Thursday, Dec. 29

12:39 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 9840 N. 150th Ct.

