Tuesday, May 2
3:02 a.m. – Alarm false, Tractor Supply.
9:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11941 N. 143rd St.
1:13 p.m. – Medical, 9941 N. 147th St.
7:09 p.m. – Other investigation, 11451 N. 142nd St.
7:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Lawson Park.
Thursday, May 4
4:34 a.m. – OPS other, 10530 N. 136th St.
12:35 p.m. – Narcotics possession, Waverly High School. Juvenile male was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after a disturbance at school.
1:58 p.m. – Medical, 13401 Amberly Rd.
Friday, May 5
10:21 a.m. – Traffic other, US Hwy 6 and Amberly Rd.
1:56 p.m. – Theft from building, Waverly High School.
4:41 p.m. – Accident with property damage, 9521 N 140th St. Hit-and-run accident occurred in parking lot.
4:57 p.m. – Animal other, 14530 Jamestown St.
Saturday, May 6
4:33 p.m. – Disturbance, 14340 Danvers St.
9:14 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Wayfair Apts.
Sunday, May 7
3:28 p.m. –Traffic other, N. 148th St. and Castlewood St.
4:46 p.m. –Theft other, Millard Lumber. A man and a woman were caught trespassing and stealing dirt.
Monday, May 8
5:29 p.m. – Disturbance, Waverly Intermediate Elementary School.
6:27 p.m. –Traffic other, N. 144th St. and Saint Ronan St.
Tuesday, May 9
1:21 p.m. – Incident, Millard Lumber.