Tuesday, Feb. 28
12:54 a.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
3:41 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Wayne Park.
Thursday, March 2
10:57 a.m. – Incident, N. 144th St. and Ivanhoe St.
6:33 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11917 N. 142nd St.
Friday, March 3
4:58 p.m. – Animal dog at large, 11520 N. 146th St.
8:53 p.m. – Medical, 11984 N. 142nd St.
11:22 p.m. – Warrant, N. 136th Pl. and Kenilworth St.
5:14 a.m. – Missing person adult, 9811 N. 151st St. Missing person left the residence and has since returned.
8:11 a.m. – Animal other, Tomorrow’s Vet Care.
1:44 p.m. – Missing person adult, 9811 N. 151st St. Missing person left the residence, was located and was taken back home.
4:19 p.m. – Medical, 11040 Northloch Ct.
Saturday, March 4
1:21 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.
1:52 p.m. – Accident with property damage, Cubby’s.
Monday, March 6
12:45 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11240 N. 144th St.
6:35 p.m. – Medical, 10820 N. 140th St.
Tuesday, March 7
2:25 p.m. – Incident, Millard Lumber.
3:13 p.m. – Incident, 10821 N. 141st St.
5:18 p.m. – Incident, 10610 N. 135th St.
6:06 p.m. – Incident, 10561 N. 142nd St.