Wednesday, April 12
9:23 a.m. – Found item, 12905 N. 134th St.
11:29 a.m. – Animal, dog at large, Lawson Park.
3:28 p.m. – Traffic, suspended driver, US Hwy 6 and N. 120th St.
3:46 p.m. – Other investigation, 9431 N. 143rd St.
4:18 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11270 N. 144th St.
4:49 p.m. – Alarm false, First United Methodist.
10:26 p.m. – Warrant, Cubby’s.
Thursday, April 13
8:47 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, Capital Tower and Communication.
1:07 p.m. – Criminal mischief, Cubby’s. Person(s) unknown for unknown reasons cut a hole in the dumpster and mounted a camera.
3:11 p.m. – Warrant, 11270 N. 144th St.
3:29 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, N. 138th St. and Jamestown St.
4:16 p.m. – Medical, 11233 N. 146th Cir
10:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Casey’s.
Friday, April 14
10:37 a.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.
5:17 p.m. –Miscellaneous other, N. 141st St. and US Hwy 6.
7:02 p.m. – Protection order violation, US Hwy 6 and Waverly Rd. Adult male cited and lodged for violation of protection order.
9:30 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
Saturday, April 15
7:15 a.m. – Special service check welfare, Casey’s.
Sunday, April 16
7:03 a.m. – Death, Azria Health.
5:53 p.m. – Telephone other, 11520 N. 142nd St.
Monday, April 17
8:15 a.m. – Medical, N. 140th St. and Amberly Rd.
8:33 a.m. – Traffic motorist assist, N. 145th St. and Amberly Rd.
12:01 p.m. – Traffic, parking, other, N. 140th St. and Lancashire St.
3:44 p.m. – Suspicious person, 11431 N. 142nd St.
6:07 p.m. – Incident, N. 148th St. and Woodstock St.
8:32 p.m. – Incident, Azria Health.
Tuesday, April 18
8:32 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.
12:01 p.m. – Traffic, parking, other, N. 140th St. and Lancashire St.
6:07 p.m. – Traffic. suspended driver, N. 148th St. and Woodstock St.
Wednesday, April 19
11:54 p.m. – Suspicious person,
Kenilworth St. and N. 142nd St.
3:17 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Russ Market Express.