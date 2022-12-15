Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Dec. 1
10:33 a.m. – Traffic other, Canongate Rd. and Amberly Rd.
6:24 p.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 142nd St. and Red Gauntlet St.
Friday, Dec. 2
12:25 a.m. – Incident, Azira Health.
3:11 p.m. – Medical, Millard Lumber.
4:19 p.m. – Special service check welfare, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6 .
Saturday, Dec. 3
2:43 a.m. – Disturbance, 10550 N. 142nd St.
5:14 p.m. – Found item, 11330 N. 144th St. Wallet found and placed into LPD Property.
5:47 p.m. – Traffic other, Amberly Rd. and US Hwy 6.
8:03 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Westbound I-80 to US Hwy 6.
Sunday, Dec. 4
8:43 a.m. – Other investigation, 11651 N. 142nd St.
Monday, Dec. 5
10 a.m. – Animal other, N. 142nd St. and Saint Ronan Cir.
10:45 p.m. – Criminal mischief, Waverly Fire Department.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7:18 a.m. – Accident with injury, N. 148th St. and Amberly Rd.
12:57 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Middle School.
4:26 p.m. – Incident, 11651 N. 142nd St.