Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Dec. 1

10:33 a.m. – Traffic other, Canongate Rd. and Amberly Rd.

6:24 p.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 142nd St. and Red Gauntlet St.

Friday, Dec. 2

12:25 a.m. – Incident, Azira Health.

3:11 p.m. – Medical, Millard Lumber.

4:19 p.m. – Special service check welfare, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6 .

Saturday, Dec. 3

2:43 a.m. – Disturbance, 10550 N. 142nd St.

5:14 p.m. – Found item, 11330 N. 144th St. Wallet found and placed into LPD Property.

5:47 p.m. – Traffic other, Amberly Rd. and US Hwy 6.

8:03 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Westbound I-80 to US Hwy 6.

Sunday, Dec. 4

8:43 a.m. – Other investigation, 11651 N. 142nd St.

Monday, Dec. 5

10 a.m. – Animal other, N. 142nd St. and Saint Ronan Cir.

10:45 p.m. – Criminal mischief, Waverly Fire Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:18 a.m. – Accident with injury, N. 148th St. and Amberly Rd.

12:57 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Middle School.

4:26 p.m. – Incident, 11651 N. 142nd St.

