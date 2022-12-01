Sheriff’s Report

Wednesday, Nov. 16 6:45 a.m. – Medical, 14770 Bailie St.
12:30 p.m. – Traffic, motorist assist, N. 148th St. and Amberly Rd.
4:08 p.m. – Incident, Azira Health.
Thursday, Nov. 17
9:56 a.m. – Traffic other, US Hwy 6 and N. 141st St.
7:17 p.m. – Accident with property damage, Trackside Bar. Hit-and-run collision in a private parking lot.
Friday, Nov. 18
12:44 a.m. – Fire alarm, Waverly High School.
8:53 a.m. – Warrant, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6.
1:35 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 143rd St. and Red Gauntlet St.
6:41 p.m. – Warrant, Hometown Video.
9:06 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, Runza.
Saturday, Nov. 19
4:37 p.m. – Medical, 10341 N. 142nd St.
6:22 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.
Sunday, Nov. 20
7:55 p.m. – Warrant, Tractor Supply Distribution.
Monday, Nov. 21 7:58 a.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 134th St. and Canongate Rd.
12:44 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 13641 Guildford Rd.
1:21 p.m. – Disturbance, 14131 Guildford St.
2:13 p.m. – Other investigation, 11631 N. 144th St.