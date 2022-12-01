 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff’s Report

  • 0

Wednesday, Nov. 16 6:45 a.m. – Medical, 14770 Bailie St.

12:30 p.m. – Traffic, motorist assist, N. 148th St. and Amberly Rd.

4:08 p.m. – Incident, Azira Health.

Thursday, Nov. 17

9:56 a.m. – Traffic other, US Hwy 6 and N. 141st St.

7:17 p.m. – Accident with property damage, Trackside Bar. Hit-and-run collision in a private parking lot.

Friday, Nov. 18

12:44 a.m. – Fire alarm, Waverly High School.

8:53 a.m. – Warrant, N. 148th St. and US Hwy 6.

1:35 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 143rd St. and Red Gauntlet St.

6:41 p.m. – Warrant, Hometown Video.

People are also reading…

9:06 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle, Runza.

Saturday, Nov. 19

4:37 p.m. – Medical, 10341 N. 142nd St.

6:22 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 130th St. and US Hwy 6.

Sunday, Nov. 20

7:55 p.m. – Warrant, Tractor Supply Distribution.

Monday, Nov. 21 7:58 a.m. – Accident with property damage, N. 134th St. and Canongate Rd.

12:44 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 13641 Guildford Rd.

1:21 p.m. – Disturbance, 14131 Guildford St.

2:13 p.m. – Other investigation, 11631 N. 144th St.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular